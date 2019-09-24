Tech savvy Fulwood Academy unveils radio station, recording studio and television gallery as part of new investment

Would-be young TV presenters or aspiring media moguls at Fulwood Academy are getting a taste of life in the media production industry courtesy of a host of new technology, including a 3D lecture theatre.

Pupils will be able to hone their skills in the state-of-the-art radio station, music recording studio and television gallery installed at the Black Bull Lane school over the summer.

Students at Fulwood Academy have access to new equipment including recording studios

A 3D lecture theatre and access to virtual reality goggles will also enable students to learn interactively, while 180 new computers mean that the pupils have access to some of the most high-tech equipment currently available in schools.

The improved technology will form part of the academy’s curriculum and will also be available for everybody at the school to learn and train on outside of regular lessons as part of the academy’s many extra-curricular enrichment programmes, which also include film studies, Minecraft, beauty and craft clubs.

The equipment, will be showcased to potential new students and parents to try at the school’s Year 7 open day on Thursday from 5pm and 8pm.

Visitors to the open day will also be able to try out the two-camera TV gallery and green screen, allowing people to pretend to report from the jungle, desert or even space.

Goggles-a-go-go.... virtual reality will help improve lessons at Fulwood Academy

Headteacher Philip Grant said: “ There aren’t many other secondary schools in the country that have the level of technology on site that we do.

“With our television, radio and music studios, the school has university quality facilities available to our students, either as part of the classroom experience or through our out-of-school enrichment programme.”