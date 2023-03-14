Schools and colleges across Lancashire will be hit with two more days of disruption this week (March 15 and 16) as members of the National Education Union (NEU) strike for the third and fourth days in their long-running dispute over pay and school funding.

According to the NEU, 6440 staff from 700 schools in Lancashire will be taking part in industrial action over the next two days.

On earlier strikes dates last month, 15% of schools nationally have been forced to close completely and up to 70% were only partially open, often just to exam year groups or children from vulnerable families.

Teacher strikes are taking place across two days this week (March 15 and 16), with some schools in Lancashire having to close.

The union expects a similar impact this week with more than 1,000 of its 32,000 striking members to head to London for a national demonstration on March 15, which is the day that Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt will deliver his Budget Statement in Parliament.

Below are the schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble that have already announced they will be closing completely, or in part, on Wednesday and Thursday, although we will update the list if more come through:

Preston school closures

Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School: only closed for year 4 pupils

Larches High School: only open for year 11 and identified vulnerable/CLA pupils

Longsands Community Primary School: whole school closure

Moor Park High School and Sixth Form: school closed for year 8, 9 and 10 pupils

Sir Tom Finney Community High School: part school closure across the year groups 10,11,12,13,14

Chorley school closures

Buckshaw Primary School: whole school closure (including nursery)

South Ribble school closures

Cop Lane Church of England Primary School (Penwortham): only open for year 6 pupils

St Mary's and St Benedict's RC Primary School (Bamber Bridge): whole school closure

St Mary's Catholic High School (Leyland): only open for year 9 and 11 pupils on Wednesday and year 10 and 11 pupils on Thursday