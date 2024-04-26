Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School celebrates ‘outstanding’ Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report, published this week, commends the impressive, ambitious curriculum and the inclusive, aspirational opportunities available to all, stating that ‘Pupils are encouraged to have the highest aspirations for their achievement and for their future careers. They are committed to their studies, showing determination and resilience. As a result, pupils, including those who are disadvantaged, achieve exceptionally well.’

During their visit, Ofsted’s inspection team praised the ‘highly effective’ support provided by leaders and concluded that ‘The school is relentless in its pursuit to provide the highest quality of education.’

Other highlights of the report include:

Pupils celebrate their outstanding result

‘The school has embedded a consistent approach to ensure that staff are highly effective in supporting pupils’ learning.’

‘The school has designed a curriculum that goes beyond the typical, providing pupils with a wide range of learning experiences.’

‘The school is determined that each pupil, irrespective of disadvantage, is exposed to an exceptionally rich diet of experiences that they will remember and benefit from for years to come.’

‘This ambition extends to the new sixth form, where students thrive in the unashamedly academic environment.’

‘Pupils value the ethos of care and compassion that permeates the school. Many pupils and staff told inspectors that the school feels ‘like a family.’

‘The programme to support pupils’ wider development is extensive and highly effective. The well-structured curriculum is supplemented by an impressive array of activities that grow pupils’ leadership skills as well as enhancing their social, moral, spiritual and cultural development.’

Majid Ditta, Principal at Tauheedul Islam Boys' High School, said:

“This is a proud moment for our school, pupils, parents, staff and the wider school community. I am delighted that the report recognises the many extraordinary and unique features of our school and reflects our caring ethos and ambitious vision for all. This is a product of the hard work and dedication displayed by every member of our fantastic school on a daily basis.

“It’s also very satisfying to hear such praise for the way in which our pupils are developed and supported, both academically and pastorally, and we will continue to build on our ‘outstanding’ status to ensure that we provide the best possible education to every one of our pupils.”