Tarleton students mark exceptional GCSE results

Students and staff at Tarleton Academy are celebrating their outstanding GCSE results.

At Tarleton Academy, which is part of the Endeavour Learning Trust, students are once again celebrating outstanding GCSE results, with 71.09% achieving five or more grades 9–4 including English and Mathematics. Mathematics outcomes continue to improve year on year, with 81.25% of students securing grade 9–4, while creative subjects such as Art and Drama saw over 80% of students achieving strong passes.

The academy is proud to see boys once again bucking the national trend of underperformance, exceeding expectations across the board. Outcomes for disadvantaged and SEND learners have also improved, reflecting the school’s commitment to supporting all students to succeed.

Just some of the individual outstanding results include:

Tarleton student Milly Johnson receives her results along with her sheep, Kevin

Isla Pullin celebrated an exceptional set of results, achieving two grade 9s in English Language and Literature, alongside five grade 8s and two grade 7. She will continue her studies at Runshaw College with a focus on Chemistry, Biology and Modern History.

James Rhodes secured strong grades across the board, including grade 9s in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics and grade 8s in Biology, Computer Science and English Language. He will progress to A Levels in Mathematics, Physics, Design Engineering and Further Mathematics at Runshaw College.

Isaac Bond impressed with grade 9s in Mathematics and Computer Science alongside seven additional grades between 7 and 8. He will pursue A Levels in Mathematics, Further Mathematics, Computer Science and Law at Cardinal Newman College.

Grace Ajwang achieved nine GCSEs, with highlights including grade 8s in Mathematics, English Literature, Spanish and Chemisty. She will continue her academic journey with A Levels at Cardinal Newman College.

Oliver Scanlan excelled across the board, achieving grade 8s in English Literature, Mathematics, Physics, History, Geography and Religious Studies. He will go on to study A Levels in Mathematics, History, Economics and Politics at Cardinal Newman College.

Scott Parker, Headteacher of Tarleton Academy, said:

“I am incredibly proud of our students. Their dedication throughout the year has truly paid off. These results reflect not only academic excellence but also the resolute spirit of our school community, and I couldn’t be happier for them.

“Our year-on-year improvements in core subjects, including Mathematics and Science, which continue to perform consistently well at Tarleton Academy, are a testament to the tireless efforts of both staff and students. Every single grade represents the hard work, resilience and determination our young people have shown, and they should feel very proud of all they have achieved.”

David Clayton, CEO of Endeavour Learning Trust, said:

“There’s a great sense of pride around Tarleton today and rightly so. The students have worked incredibly hard for these results, often showing real maturity and determination. This is a school that expects the best and supports its students every step of the way.”