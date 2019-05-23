Talent show at Great Eccleston Copp CE Primary School marks Blackpool Grand's big anniversary

Youngsters at Great Eccleston Copp CE Primary School know how to celebrate.

Pupils from the village school have been marking the 125th anniversary of Blackpool’s Grand Theatre with their own little show.

Talented youngsters showcased their skills at Great Eccleston Copp CE talent show



Each year, the school holds a talent contest, showcasing the amazing talents of pupils.



Every child has a chance to audition and three finalists are chosen from each class to take part in the grand finale.

This year’s judges were Steve Royle – comedian/radio presenter/writer/actor and juggler – and retired detective Mick Gradwell, who was once Blackpool’s most senior investigating officer.



An audience, including parents, attended the final show which included joke telling, pupils creating science experiments, gymnastic displays and singing/playing the piano.



The overall winner was Matthew Lawrenson in Year Six, who recited his own poem while doing some magic at the same time, and runner-up was Charlie Craven in Year Three, who used sign language to tell the story of Christina Perri’s hit, A Thousand Years.

Steve Royle with winner Matthew



Headteacher Beverley Melvin said: “ It never fails to amaze me not just how talented our pupils are, but also how fearless they appear, when standing up on stage and performing to so many people.”

Steve Royle and Michael Gradwell with runner-up Charlie

Great Eccleston The Copp held a talent show to mark Blackpool Grand's 125th anniversary

High kicking youngsters showcased their skills at Copp CE Primary School's talent show

Seb as the Highway Rat