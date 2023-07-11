Students with learning disabilities praised as ‘amazing ambassadors’

The eight Runshaw College students joined Progress Housing Group through The DFN Project SEARCH Supported Internship Programme last September.

Their achievements were honoured at The Supported Internship Programme Celebration Awards at the Lancashire Football Association.

The interns also achieved their Bronze Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

Project SEARCH interns are congratulated by the Mayor of South Ribble

Will Sutton, Champion of Supported Interns at Runshaw College, said: “All eight of this year’s cohort have gone above and beyond to make themselves and their families proud.

“Our interns have been amazing ambassadors for both Runshaw College and Progress Housing Group and we would like to wish them every success for their next steps.”

Jacqui De-Rose, Chief Executive of Progress Housing Group, said: “It was absolutely fabulous to be part of the Supported Internship Programme celebration.

“Our amazing interns achieved so much in their year with us and I’m sure they will go on to do great things in their careers. It was a real pleasure to be part of their journey.”

Two of the interns will stay on with the Group, whilst others have secured jobs at South Ribble Borough Council’s leisure centres and a BBC apprenticeship.

The DFN Project SEARCH Supported Internship Programme is designed for young people aged 16-24 who are autistic or have learning disabilities. The goal of this programme is to support the transition from education to employment.

The programme has several partners, including Progress Housing Group, Runshaw College, South Ribble Council, Lancashire County Council, HFT and DFN Project Search.

