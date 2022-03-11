This year’s winning team will get to spend a day with Social Chain founder, Steven Bartlett.

The event is organised by Stockport-based marketing and creative recruitment agency, Creative Resource.

Returning as an in-person event on March 18 in Manchester, Two+Two will see over 150 students from universities and colleges in the North come together to work on a brief set by headline sponsor Wejo, a Manchester based connected vehicle data software solutions provider. This year’s brief will focus on data for good sustainability in transport.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Steven Bartlett attends the "Wonder Woman 1984" Special Screening at Honourable Artillery Company on May 20, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The event, now in its fifth year, attracts students from marketing, advertising and creative courses, or those wishing to work in the industry. After attending Two+Two, many students successfully secure placements and employment with leading agencies from across the region.

Vicky Metcalf is a careers coach in Lancaster University Management School’s Marketing Department. She said: “At Lancaster our employability programme is embedded across our marketing curriculum, but there is no substitute for taking students out of the lecture theatres to pit their wits in a live competition with practitioners and students from other universities.

“Two+Two is fixed point in our calendar - this is our fifth year taking part. Year after year I have seen our students transformed in confidence, competence and aspiration as a result. We have literally lost count of the number of work experience, internship and graduate opportunities that have been secured from meeting and performing in front of so many industry professionals. It is crucial part of our efforts to bridge the gap between theory and practise, and support the transition from classroom to workplace.”

Steve Bartlett said: “I’m proud to be a part of Two+Two. It’s a fantastic initiative that gives young people an incredible opportunity to kick-start their marketing and creative careers. This year’s winners will spend time with me and receive a unique insight into my world, as well as getting advice on their future.”

Students also have the opportunity to work alongside Wejo to further develop ideas with their final creative displayed on the 2nd largest digital billboard in Europe, on the Victoria Warehouse. There are also mentorships with Havas Lynx and placements marketing agency Zeal, up for grabs.

Julian Gratton, senior vice president brand, marketing, and content at Wejo explained why they were eager to support the event. “I’ve personally been involved with Two+Two for several years and the access to industry that it offers students is unmatched. The day will no doubt kickstart the careers of the future of the North’s creative and marketing industries.”

Two+Two always seeks to help effect social change by encouraging students from different universities to work together to tackle real life issues. Previous briefs students have worked on have included tackling vaccination uptake, paediatric first aid and organ donation.

Students from Lancaster University, University of Central Lancashire and University of Leeds, Salford University, plus UA92 and Agent Academy, among others, are registered to attend the event.