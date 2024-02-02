News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Students at Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College become authors with publication of their book 'Nature's Pursuit'

Students at a Burnley school have become published authors.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Blessed Trinity RC College’s Young Enterprise Club have written, illustrated and printed a children’s book about the environment and deforestation. They plan to take ‘Nature’s Pursuit’ into primary schools to read parts of it and also show off the illustrations which have been beautifully drawn by talented artist and year 10 pupil Sarah Zaman.

Read More
77-year-old Burnley woman faces £18,000 bill after her no-win, no-fee cavity wal...

The book is also available for sale at the school for £4.50.

Blessed Trinity RC College’s Young Enterprise Club have written, illustrated and printed a children’s book about the environment and deforestation. They plan to take ‘Nature’s Pursuit’ into primary schoolsBlessed Trinity RC College’s Young Enterprise Club have written, illustrated and printed a children’s book about the environment and deforestation. They plan to take ‘Nature’s Pursuit’ into primary schools
Blessed Trinity RC College’s Young Enterprise Club have written, illustrated and printed a children’s book about the environment and deforestation. They plan to take ‘Nature’s Pursuit’ into primary schools
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Managing Director and Year 10 pupil Maisie Heuer said: “As a group we decided this was important to us and we wanted a book to educate the next generation as they will be responsible for the planet. It’s something we are all very interested in and, as a Catholic school, we are taught about stewardship and so we want to help other people as much as we can. We are proud of the way the book has turned out, we think it is amazing.”

Related topics:StudentsBurnley