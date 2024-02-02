Blessed Trinity RC College’s Young Enterprise Club have written, illustrated and printed a children’s book about the environment and deforestation. They plan to take ‘Nature’s Pursuit’ into primary schools to read parts of it and also show off the illustrations which have been beautifully drawn by talented artist and year 10 pupil Sarah Zaman.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Managing Director and Year 10 pupil Maisie Heuer said: “As a group we decided this was important to us and we wanted a book to educate the next generation as they will be responsible for the planet. It’s something we are all very interested in and, as a Catholic school, we are taught about stewardship and so we want to help other people as much as we can. We are proud of the way the book has turned out, we think it is amazing.”