'Strong work ethic pays off': another superb year of GCSE results for Westholme

Westholme School is celebrating after producing another year of excellent GCSE results.

The independent school in Blackburn has seen year-on-year improvements in all its key performance indicators.

Principal Paul Taylor expressed his heartfelt congratulations to all Year 11 students, celebrating their outstanding achievements and hard work.

He said: “We expect all our students to live up to our values of working hard and being kind. These results are a true reflection of our students’ dedication and determination. Their strong work ethic and commitment to learning have paid off. We’re now really looking forward to seeing what they will accomplish in our Sixth Form.”

Westholme Principal Paul Taylor | submit

Almost a quarter of all this year’s entries graded 9-8 and an impressive 40 per cent achieving 9-7.

Results in English Literature and English Language were especially impressive with almost 60% of students achieving the top 7-9 grades.

As always, results were also strong across the sciences, languages, humanities and creative and performing arts, adds the school.

Mr Taylor also acknowledged the mindset of Westholme’s staff, continuing: “The ambition of our students is matched by that of our teaching staff.

“When teachers model high standards and push students to aim beyond their comfort zones, as they do at Westholme, it fosters a culture of aspiration.

“Ambitious teaching drives students to believe in their potential and achieve outcomes they may not have thought possible.”

Many Year 11 students will be progressing on to Westholme’s nationally recognised Sixth Form to continue their studies.

Mr Taylor said: “The stakes are even higher in our Sixth Form. Not only do our students achieve results that send them to the very best universities in the country, but they also develop the leadership skills and sense of social responsibility that enable them to contribute to the future development of our country.”