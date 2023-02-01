Crowds of people across Preston took part in strikes today (February 1), in what marks the largest national day of industrial action in a decade.

Teachers, university lecturers, train drivers, bus drivers, civil servants and security guards from seven trade unions walked out across the country.

In Preston, a well attended Defend the Right to Strike rally was held at the Preston Flag Market, organised by Preston and South Ribble TUC and Lancashire Area TUC. The two-hour rally, which started at 11:30 am, comes in the wake of anti-strikes law being passed in the House of Commons on Monday (January 30.)

Meanwhile, our photographer also captured teachers striking outside Hutton Grammar School, university lecturers striking outside the University of Central Lancashire, and train drivers from the ASLEF union holding a picket line outside Preson train station.

Take a look at the scenes of industrial action from across the city below.

