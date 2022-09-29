Stonyhurst College says it is delighted to announce the opening of its new Stonyhurst International School in Penang, marking a significant milestone in it’s 429-year history.

The co-educational school welcomed around 300 students from across the globe at the beginning of the first term on September 26.

Stonyhurst International School Penang will build its enrolment in phases, offering Early Years Foundation Stage up to Year 9 in the academic year 2022/23.

In time, the school will gradually cater to 1,200 pupils aged 3-18 in both the Junior and Senior Schools and will soon offer boarding facilities for 360 boarders.

Built on 4.3 acres of land, Stonyhurst International School boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including a 530-seat auditorium, music practice rooms, dance studio, multipurpose hall, eight Senior School science labs, two libraries, an Astroturf field, 25-metre swimming pool, learner pool, dining hall, and designer classroom spaces.

The school is also strategically situated in one of the most coveted locations on Penang Island, even enjoying direct access to the beach.

Stonyhurst UK Headmaster, John Browne, said: “Our sister school in Penang offers a truly unique educational experience for children across the world to experience a Stonyhurst education. The school upholds the Jesuit values that are embraced by the Stonyhurst family, and we are proud that our global reach is encouraging more young people to be the best that they can be. Our values are based around ensuring that all pupils experience the very best of British education while retaining a clear understanding of the cultural identities of the Malaysian and Asian community.”

1. Stonyhurst International School Penang Year 3 common area - CGI Photo: Stonyhurst Photo Sales

2. Stonyhurst International School Penang Dining Hall Photo: Stonyhurst Photo Sales

3. Stonyhurst International School Penang Primary library -CGI Photo: Stonyhurst Photo Sales

4. Stonyhurst International School Penang Swimming pool on beach front -CGI Photo: Stonyhurst Photo Sales