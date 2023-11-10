A leading independent school in Lancashire has beed awarded for its commitment to families who serve or have served in the Armed Forces ahead of Rememberance Weekend.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stonyhurst has received a bronze award for its ongoing commitment from Gary Oakford, the Ministry of Defence’s regional employer engagement director (Lancashire and Cumbria).

The award comes after Stonyhurst officially signed the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC) in June this year, which is an official agreement that veterans, reservists and their families are treated with fairness and respect in their communities, economy and society for which they serve with their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the four-months since signing the agreement, Stonyhurst has been commended for upholding the principles of the Covenant and continuing to instil the key pledges in daily life.

Gary Oakford from the Ministry of Defence hands Stonyhurst a bronze award for its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC).

This includes being a military friendly organisation, enabling bursaries for children of actively serving personnel, supporting employment of veterans and reservists together with encouraging members of staff to volunteer in military cadet organisations, while supporting Armed Forces Day, Reserves Day, the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance activities.

On Friday (November 10), Head of Stonyhurst’s Combined Cadet Forces (CCF), Lt. Col. Barber, warrant officer Livesey, Major John Catwright-Terry, Stonhurst teacher Nikki Jones, Stonyhurst War Historian Paul Garlington and Sixth Form CCF pupils Seb and Francesca took Gary Oakford on a guided tour of the College and talked more about the school’s commitment to the AFC.

Gary met with Sharon Mallinson, Human Resources Director to discuss being an ‘armed forces-friendly employer’ and the school’s recruitment and workplace policies in support of the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (DERS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stonyhurst has a rich military and cadet tradition that goes back to the 1800s with its dedicated Combined Cadet Force (CCF) programme, which first formally went on parade in 1900.

Every year group is represented within the Corps, starting in Lower Grammar (Year 9), with the platoons named after Stonyhurst’s seven Victoria Cross winners.

The CCF meets weekly and pupils are encouraged and immersed in the key service personnel skills of integrity, loyalty, leadership, and discipline. Pupils plan operations and camp in the local area, whilst also staying on a military base and even go on exercises overseen by serving military personnel.

The school says it has a proud history of welcoming Forces Families and recognises that forces life can disrupt the continuity of education for children and that a stable and consistent educational environment provides more opportunities to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that it has one of the most generous fee support packages of any school, with families in receipt of the Continuous Education Allowance (CEA) paying no more than 10% of fees.

Commenting on the visit, Gary Oakford said: “We are delighted the College is supporting the scheme and look forward to continuing our partnership towards silver in 2024.”