'Stay and play' sessions hailed a success at Brennands Endowed C of E Primary School in Slaidburn
Brennand's Endowed C of E Primary School, in Slaidburn, launched the sessions as part of its commitment to supporting local families and the community. The sessions have been a huge success, helping people to socialise, make new friends and enjoy some time playing with their children in a calm and purposeful environment.
Headteacher Mrs White said: "Living and working in the countryside can sometimes feel isolating so we wanted to help families by using our space to encourage connection and friendship with our lovely little school.
“We’ve met the most amazing families who have loved coming to stay and play with us. Mrs Broadley, our EYFS teaching assistant, has been pivotal in setting up the sessions. She is a shining star in school.”
The themed sessions are aimed at babies and toddlers with an opportunity for sensory play, messy play and outdoor play
