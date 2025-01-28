St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell celebrates successful Ofsted report in maintaining Outstanding standards.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In October 2019, the school was deemed to be Outstanding in all areas. Their recent Ofsted visit in December 2024 stated that the school has maintained the standards achieved in previous inspection.

St. Joseph's Catholic Primary School is a small, rural school within the village of Withnell.

Whilst Ofsted no longer gives an overall judgement, they deemed the school to have maintained Outstanding standards as set in previous inspection.

The report states,'Pupils are happy and thrive at this nurturing school. They are polite, kind and considerate.

Pupils enjoy positive relationships with staff, who care for them well and the school has high aspirations for pupils from the moment that they arrive, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).'

'Pupils enjoy their learning and take part in lessons with enthusiasm. As a result, pupils achieve highly across thecurriculum. Pupils’ conduct is exemplary. They appreciate the awards that they receive when they demonstrate care and compassion towards others. Pupils benefit from an impressive range of activities designed to cultivate their talents andinterests, such as sports, arts and music clubs. There are equally extensive opportunities for pupils to develop their leadership skills. Older pupils act as school councillors, sportsleaders and buddies to younger children. The school provides pupils with access to trips that enhance their understanding of the wider world. For example, they visit places ofworship, the theatre and engage in cultural visits, including to London. Pupils are extremely proud of their contribution to the local community. For example, they have raised money for numerous charities and have taken action to ensure that theirschool is operating sustainably. Pupils become confident and articulate young people.'

'The school’s personal development provision prepares pupils well for life in modern Britain. Pupils recognise and value the differences that may exist between people. They know how to keep themselves physically and mentally healthy. Pupils know how to keep themselves safe, including when online. They appreciate the input that they receive from visitors to the school that enhances their understanding of geology, how to manage money and of different careers. The school prioritises pupils’ emotional development. Its ‘Woodland Well-being’ programme teaches pupils to manage their own behaviour so that they become resilient young people.'.

Visits to the school are warmly welcomed.