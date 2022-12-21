South Ribble schools to benefit from transformative new buildings as government expands its School Rebuilding Programme

What is the government’s School Rebuilding Programme?

The new buildings will be more energy efficient for future winter resilience and net-zero in operation, with old facilities replaced by modern education environments including new classrooms, sports halls and dining rooms.

The new projects announced last week build on the 161 that have previously been announced, with construction works now nearing completion on the most advanced sites. It means in total 400 out of 500 schools and sixth forms have now been selected for rebuilds through the ten-year School Rebuilding Programme.

Which schools in South Ribble have been added to the programme?

Lostock Hall Moor Hey School (a special school), Penwortham Girls' High School, Wellfield Academy and Seven Stars Primary School.

Nearby Tarleton Academy in West Lancashire is also included.

What else was announced on Friday?

The government also set out school funding allocations for local authorities for next year, following the extra £2 billion funding boost for schools for next year and the year after announced at the Autumn Statement. School funding will be at its highest ever level in real terms per pupil, totalling £58.8 billion by 2024-25.

The funding allocations announced mean:

-Funding for children and young people with complex special educational needs and disabilities will increase by almost £1 billion - a 10.6 per cent increase compared to this year.

-Special schools and alternative provision receive an average 3.4 per cent per place increase in their funding in 2023-24, as a result of the additional funding from the Autumn Statement.

-Funding for mainstream schools will increase by over £2.5 billion in 2023-24, compared to this year.

-Local authorities will receive average funding increases of 3.4 per cent for the 3- and 4-year-old free childcare entitlements and four per cent for the 2-year-old entitlement, as the Early Years National Funding Formulae are updated.

-On top of this, the increased investment means pupil premium funding rates for 2023-24 will increase by five per cent – equivalent to £100 million - compared to this year, supporting schools to raise educational outcomes for disadvantaged pupils. The increase will support schools to continue using high quality tutoring as a key means of targeted support for the children who need it most, and embed tutoring in schools long-term.

The Government also published the detailed methodology for how the new grant for mainstream schools will allocate additional funding following the Autumn Statement, so schools can plan for how much funding they should receive. All mainstream schools will receive their additional funding from April 2023.

What does the government say?

Speaking on Friday, Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education, said: “Education is a top priority for this Government. That is why, despite facing challenging economic circumstances, we are investing a record amount in our schools and colleges. Today’s announcement will transform hundreds of schools across the country and ensure they are fit for the future.

