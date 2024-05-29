The best performing primary schools in South Ribble have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the South Ribble primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best South Ribble schools based on academic performance - including schools in Penwortham, Longton and Leyland:

1 . Leyland St James Church of England Primary School, Leyland The school has 73% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 5% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . Farington Moss St. Paul's C.E. Primary School, Leyland The school has 67% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 11% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . Longton Primary School, Longton The school has 81% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 19% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.