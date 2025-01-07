Some Lancashire schools remain closed today due to weather: is your kid's one of them?
Yesterday we reported that 70 schools in Lancashire were closed due to the extreme weather conditions.
As the yellow weather warning remained in place overnight and is only due to end at 10:00am today, some of these schools have confirmed they will remain shut for a second day.
Take a look below to see if your child’s school is still affected:
Which areas have reported no school closures?
According to the Lancashire County Council website, there are no unavoidable school closures today in Burnely, Chorley, Fylde, Lancaster, Preston, Rossendale, South Ribble*, West Lancashire and Wyre.
Yesterday, Larkholme Primary School also reported they were closed due to a lack of heating - which did not feature on the LCC website - but they have since taken to social media to confirm they will be open today as their boiler has been fixed.
*There is actually one closure, see below.
So which schools are closed today?
Salesbury Church of England Primary School in Blackburn will remain closed to all years all day, citing no heating as their issue.
In Pendle, five schools all cite adverse weather for the reason they will remain closed all day to all years: Barrowford School, Marsden Community Primary School, Reedley Primary School, Ss John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School in Colne and St Joseph's Catholic Primary School.
Although not yet featuring on the LCC website, Little Hoole Primary School in South Ribble has also announced it will remain closed all day due to a broken boiler/lack of heating.
