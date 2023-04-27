Small World Nursery on Liège Road say they have been honoured to receive a letter from King Charles III.

Why did they receive the letter?

The nursery’s manager, Michelle Wilding said: “Our preschool children wanted to write a letter to the King to offer him their condolences following the Queen's passing. They were touched by the sad news, and we as staff members thought it would help them develop their empathy but also letter writing skills. So they all helped write the letter, and they drew pictures to go with it. Then together we walked to the post box to post it, which was very exciting for them.”

Pre school children at Small World Nursery in Leyland sent a letter of condolence to the King following the Queen's passing, and they received a thank you card.

The nursery posted the letter in March, and a few short weeks later, they received a letter in response.

What did the letter say?

Depicting a picture of a young Charles with his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the card read: “It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow.”

The chidren holding their own coronation - crowning King Arthur

How did the nursery feel about the letter?

Michelle, who has worked at Small World Nursery for 10 years, said: “The children were so delighted when they got the letter back, the fact that our local postman was able to just deliver a message from the King was amazing, and they were all really excited to tell their parents.

“I was so surprised that we received a response, we sent the letter just to express our sympathy and had not necessarily expected him to take the time out to respond to us. It was very generous of him and made the children feel very appreciated.

“It helps them to appreciate the wider world out there, this was to do with the royal family but it has generally opened up their interest in the world around them. It’s especially useful for the preschool children who will be moving on up to school- they now have increased knowledge of the world and of course a greater sense of empathy, which is really important.”