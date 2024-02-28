Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A nursery in Preston has been praised by inspectors in its latest Ofsted report.

Small Wonders Nursery on Hawkins Street was rated 'good' overall following an inspection on January 10.

The nursery, which cares for 43 children aged between 0 and 4, was classed as good across all categories.

This includes the 'quality of education,' 'behaviour and attitudes,' personal development' and 'leadership and management.'

Small Wonders Nursery on Hawkins Street was rated 'good' overall following an inspection on January 10 (Credit: Google)

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about Small Wonders Nursery?

Inspectors said the children "are greeted by warm and friendly staff as they enter this setting."

They added the 12 staff understand children's unique needs and "do all they can to help children settle and feel secure."

The report goes on to say staff are positive role models and promote children's safety and happiness.

"The curriculum is carefully planned to build on children's skill," inspectors said.

A nursery in Preston has been praised by inspectors in its latest Ofsted report (Credit: Pixabay)

Inspectors also found "communication and language are promoted" and "children with special educational needs/and or disabilities (SEND) are supported well."

Staff were "keen to extend children's learning through imaginative experiences" and "promote positive behaviour well."

The report added that staff work hard to forge partnerships with parents and "leadership and management are strong."

There was also an open and positive culture around safeguarding that puts children's interests first.

What does Small Wonders Nursery need to improve?

There was only one thing inspectors said needed to be improved.

The report said: "To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should support all staff to offer consistent opportunities to develop and extend children's language, in order to develop children's communication to the highest level."

This was the first routine inspection the provider received since the COVID-19 pandemic began.