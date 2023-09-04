Sleep Expert’s Guide: Seven strategies to reset kids' school bedtime routines
1. Gradual Adjustments
Instead of a sudden shift, ease kids into their school bedtime over a week or so. Thomas suggests moving bedtime 15 minutes earlier every few days. This less aggressive shift feels more natural and reduces potential bedtime resistance.
2. Create a Wind-down Ritual
A consistent pre-sleep routine can work wonders. Activities like reading, taking a warm bath, or some light stretches can help transition from the day's activities to a restful night. Such rituals signify to the body that it's time to relax and drift off.
3. Limit Screen Time, Especially Gaming
It’s essential to power down Xboxes, PlayStations, and other screens at least an hour before bed. The blue light emitted from these devices can interfere with melatonin production, making sleep elusive. Consider replacing this with a board game or puzzle time.
4. Control the Diet
What kids consume can directly impact their sleep. Avoiding junk food, especially those loaded with sugar and caffeine, in the evening can promote better sleep. Opt for a lighter brain boosting snack, like a slice of whole-grain bread with almond butter, if they're peckish before bed.
5. Optimize the Sleep Environment
A conducive sleep environment can enhance sleep quality. Ensure the room is cool, dark, and quiet. Incorporating items like blackout curtains, soft bedding, and perhaps a white noise machine can encourage a deep, uninterrupted sleep.
6. Consistency is Key
Routine shouldn't be reserved for school nights alone. Thomas emphasizes the importance of a regular bedtime and wake-up schedule, even on weekends. This consistency reinforces a natural sleep-wake cycle, allowing kids to wake up rejuvenated.
7. Foster Open Conversations
With the new academic year comes a mix of excitement and anxieties. Encourage kids to talk about their feelings, concerns, or excitements for the upcoming school year. Addressing these feelings can help alleviate any sleep-disrupting worries.
Concluding his advice, Thomas Riley, author at Nootroedge, said, "Sound sleep isn't just about rest; it sets the foundation for a child's daily school performance and overall well-being. With a combination of patience, understanding, and these strategies, we can prepare our kids for a school year filled with energetic days, powered by peaceful nights.”