Skatepark fun for 240 children in SPAR Lancashire School Games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Primary and secondary aged children from Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, and Rossendale schools were involved in the action-packed sessions held over two days at the specialist venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children were able to make the most of the indoor and outdoor facilities wearing brand new SPAR Lancashire School Games T-shirts thanks to the recently announced sponsorship agreement with education specialist recruitment agency Spencer Clarke Group.

Under the watchful eye of trained professionals and under warm sunshine, the children shone brightly learning new skills and developing confidence on a combination of two and four wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Lax, age 10, from Shadsworth Junior School, said: “It has been a great experience. I really liked the BMXing best as I love riding my bike. These were proper BMX bikes, and it was good to learn how to ride them best and how to stand up on them.”

Primary and secondary aged children from Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, and Rossendale schools were involved in the action-packed sessions held over two days at the specialist venue.

Lucas Cook, age 11, from St Peter’s CE Primary School in Burnley, said: “I have always wanted to try skateboarding and scootering, and it was amazing to do it here at the skate park. I even learned how to do a pancake flip which was cool.”

Andrew Mercer, School Games Organiser for the Blackburn with Darwen area, said: “It is brilliant to hear the boys so enthused by the activities put on for them at the skate park which is an awesome location for an introduction to BMXing, scootering, and skateboarding.

“The SPAR Lancashire School Games delivers a fantastic variety of activities across the academic year targeted at children who are least active or least likely to participate in physical activity. We aim to boost participation, develop lifelong skills, and hopefully spark an interest that encourages those children to take up physical activity outside of school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot stress how important this work is, and it is incredibly fulfilling as a School Games Organiser when you hear such positive feedback.”

Primary and secondary aged children from Blackburn with Darwen, Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, and Rossendale schools were involved in the action-packed sessions held over two days at the specialist venue.

Run by Active Lancashire and the School Games Organiser Network, the Lancashire School Games have been sponsored by SPAR through its association with James Hall & Co. Ltd since 2006.

The Games are delivered in three distinct clusters in Lancashire – Coastal, Central, and Pennine – aligned to local needs, and 2023-24, the SPAR Lancashire School Games engaged 26,000 children in sport and activities across the county through 27 feature events and competitions.

James Hall & Co. Ltd is a fifth-generation family business which serves a network of independent SPAR retailers and company-owned SPAR stores across Northern England six days a week from its base at Bowland View in Preston.