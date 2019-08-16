Sixth formers celebrate A-level success across Lancaster and Morecambe district

Sixth formers across the district have been celebrating their success in their A-levels.

Changes to the exam system, which now sees students tested at the end of the two-year courses, were expected to see the percentage of top grades plummet.

Celebrating A-Level success at Lancaster Girls' Grammar School.

But many schools have reported a different story, with students doing better than ever.

At Lancaster Royal Grammar School, students achieved A and A* grades in more than half of all the exams that they sat (52.9 per cent), with almost a quarter of all results awarded the very top A* grade.

Three-quarters of all results awarded were at were at the top A*, A or B.

Head Dr Chris Pyle said: “Our sixth formers deserve huge congratulations for the hard work that has gone into these fabulous results.

Our Lady's Catholic College pupils collect their A-Level results.

“We are very proud of every single one of them for their achievements.

“These students have contributed to a fantastic culture of academic achievement, extra-curricular commitment and leadership opportunities within the school.

“Some students have come through difficult personal circumstances to achieve very impressive results.

“We are delighted at their success.”

Photo: David Hurst'Lancaster Royal Grammar School A Levels.

Sarah Haigh, head of Sixth Form, said: “This year group has been a delight to work with and fully deserve these superb results.

“They have a wide range of exciting options lined up for next year and we wish them success and happiness in these next steps.”

Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School saw 77.7 per cent of all grades were at A* to B with a remarkable 53 per cent at the very highest A* and A grades, representing a nine per cent improvement on last year’s results.

A third of the year group gained at least three A-levels at grade A and above, with 11 students gaining at least three A* grades.

As well as achieving such strong A-level results, the students also contributed in so many positive ways to school life.

A leading member of the sports leadership team and a role model for the school’s younger dancers and gymnasts, Saskia Rudge-Thompson will be taking up a highly sought place to study dance at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. Frances Ashton, who contributed greatly to drama at LGGS and in the local community, has gained a place at Bristol Old Vic.

She achieved a prestigious unconditional offer that will allow her the opportunity to further develop her passion in all aspects of technical theatre.

Three students have also secured high-level degree computing apprenticeships with prestigious organisations

Meanwhile, Jasmine Coulthurst and Eleanor Sture, who joined LGGS from Archbishop Temple School, both secured places for medicine with straight A* grades.

Head Jackie Cahalin said: “We are immensely proud of what the students and staff have achieved this year. Thank you also to the parents of our Year 13 students for all their support.

Photo: David Hurst'Lancaster Royal Grammar School A Levels. Students off to Oxford.

“The determination and resilience shown by the students has paid off with some truly fantastic results.

“As well as their academic success, they have developed the skills to deal with challenges and make a valuable contribution to society. We wish them all the very best for the future.”

Bright sparks at Our Lady’s Catholic College in Lancaster have made the grade once again.

The top A-Level grades were up again with almost 10 per cent of all grades being awarded A* and with a record 85 per cent of all grades being awarded at A*-C.

Head Helen Seddon said: “Our results in vocational subjects are once again outstanding with over 90 per cent per cent of all grades being at Distinction* to Merit together with another 100 per cent pass rate.

“Once again our students have done brilliantly and I congratulate each and every one of them with the vast majority of students meeting or exceeding their aspirational target grades.

“We also thank their parents for their continued support and their teachers for their hard work and dedication in securing these tremendous outcomes.

“Here at Our Lady’s we are able to offer all students the curriculum and course that is right for their learning style and students consistently do exceptionally well on academic, vocational or a mix of the two.

“Our combination of fantastic students, supportive parents, professional caring staff and smaller than average class sizes have led to these well-deserved results. Almost all our students have secured their first choice of university place. We are delighted that our students can now embark on the next stage of their careers and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

Among the high fliers getting a special mention was Jess Skyrme who achieved A*A*A*

Following another fantastic year, Sedbergh also celebrated the achievements of its pupils.

Head Dan Harrison said: “We are delighted with the results our pupils have received. It provides further evidence that our academic standards get better year on year. The statistics are impressive but as always it is about individuals rather than overall percentages. These results are a collective triumph for pupils and staff alike.”

