“Sit still and be quiet?” Have we been missing a trick in our teaching?

Blue Moose Dance Company, a leading dance and teaching provider based in the North West, spent two years working with over 40 teachers and 460 KS2 primary school children on the ‘From HEAD to TOE’ research project, challenging traditional learning methods for Maths and English.

‘From HEAD to TOE’ explored how utilising the moving body in English and Maths lessons can increase concentration, engagement, recall and produce memorable learning experiences for ALL children involved.

Funded by Paul Hamlyn Foundation’s Arts-Based Learning Fund,‘From HEAD to TOE’ collaborated with pupils, teachers and senior leadership teams to explore and prove how movement-based education contributes to cognitive capacities. Blue Moose sought to step beyond Physical Education and expose the contributions movement can offer when meeting curriculum learning objectives.

By collaborating with schools they were able to develop strategies that encouraged pupil voice and movement within and beyond the classroom - less keeping children sitting still at their desks and more discovering the potential in keeping active in new spaces, be that a classroom, under the desks, in the school hall, outdoors or along the corridors.

Sarah Gough continues, “We have drawn upon the wealth of expertise from all sides to test and implement teaching that allowed all involved to gain a stronger understanding of arts-based learning and articulate and advocate for the practice being embedded in everyday teaching.”Between 2021 and 2023, dance artists Sarah Hall and Sarah Gough spent almost 300 hours engaging with pupils and teachers, including delivering whole school INSET teacher training days and additional development sessions.

"They developed lesson practices like ‘Odds and Evens Groovy Moves’ for Maths, and ‘Preposition Hand Jives’ for English. These active lessons supported pupil concentration, while getting the children active provides 'brain breaks' in learning."

Sarah Hall of Blue Moose Dance Company says “Post-pandemic, teachers stated issues with pupils retainment and recall of key vocabulary and subject knowledge and a shift in movement profiles and needs during the school day. Pupils were demonstrating a reduction in concentration span and difficulty remaining in a seated classroom environment for long periods of time. They also cited a lack of independence.”

Ryan Darvill, lead teacher at Chaucer Primary School in Lancashire, said of their involvement: “Sometimes we need to relinquish ‘control’ as teachers and ignite the children’s curiosity. This research shows that primary school children often aren’t suited to such traditionally structured learning, and a refreshed approach could herald huge benefits.”

The research also proved that exploring different environments and practices for learning, is not just advantageous for Special Educational Needs (SEN) children. Outcomes in specific case studies showed it allowed those children who were already meeting age related expectations, to explore other skills like leadership. This took the focus away from the teacher which in group scenarios, demonstrated much better focus and behaviour.

Elaine Speight, Co-Director of the Institute of Creativity, Communities & Culture at University of Central Lancashire said of the findings: “This exemplary project demonstrates the power of creativity to enhance all aspects of our lives. It’s wonderful to see how Blue Moose Dance Company’s innovation, combined with the expertise and enthusiasm of teachers, has had such a positive and profound effect upon the education and wellbeing of children across Lancashire. From Head to Toe proves that, rather than an add on, the arts in all their forms are a strategic and vital resource.”

To find out more about working with Blue Moose Dance Company please visit bluemoosedance.org.uk