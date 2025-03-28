Shevington High School welcomes survivor from the Holocaust Educational Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On the 14th May 2025, Year 9 students from Shevington High School, will hear the testimony from Holocaust survivor, Harry Kessler, as part of a visit organised by Mrs C. Simpson (History Department) and the Holocaust Educational Trust (HET). The testimony will be followed by a question-and-answer session to enable students to better understand the nature of the Holocaust and to explore its lessons in more depth. The visit is part of the Holocaust Educational Trust’s extensive all year-round Outreach Programme, which is available to schools across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Headteacher, Mr J. Bennett & History Teacher Mrs C Simpson at Shevington High School said: “It is a privilege for us to welcome Mr Harry Kessler to our school and his testimony will remain a powerful reminder of the horrors so many experienced. We are grateful to the Holocaust Educational Trust for coordinating the visit and we hope that by hearing Harry’s testimony, it will encourage our students to learn from the lessons of the Holocaust and make a positive difference in their own lives.”

Karen Pollock CBE, Chief Executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust added: “The Holocaust Educational Trust educates and engages students from across the UK, from all communities about the Holocaust and there can be no better way than through the first-hand testimony of a survivor. (Insert first name of survivor)’s story is one of tremendous courage during horrific circumstances and by hearing (his/her) testimony, students will have the opportunity to learn where antisemitism and hatred can ultimately lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the Trust, we impart the history of the Holocaust to young people, to ensure that we honour the memory of those whose lives were lost and take forward the lessons taught by those who survived.”

Holocaust Educational Trust

Year 9 pupils stated: “We feel extremely fortunate to be able to meet a Holocaust survivor. We feel that hearing Harry's story is going to be very beneficial for us at Shevington High School. We know this because getting a chance to be face to face with a real Holocaust survivor will widen our view on the Holocaust and give us a real emotional and knowledgeable perspective on the event. Both staff and pupils feel very thankful for the chance to listen to his story knowing that not many people have this opportunity”.