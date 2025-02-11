Schools & nurseries across Blackpool & the Fylde that received new Ofsted reports in January

Published 31st Jan 2025
Updated 11th Feb 2025

In January 12 schools and nurseries across Blackpool and the Fylde Coast received new Ofsted reports.

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in January below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted ratings in January

Fylde Coast Ofsteds in January

Little Explorers Cleveleys

Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 3. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: children thrive in this exceptional learning environment; ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A.

Little Explorers Cleveleys

Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 3. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: children thrive in this exceptional learning environment; ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A.

Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 6. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: staff build good relationships with children; meaningful learning experiences; SEND support. Improvements needed: celebrate children's backgrounds; consistency of teaching for younger children. Previous inspection: Outstanding

Busy Bee Pre-School

Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 6. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: staff build good relationships with children; meaningful learning experiences; SEND support. Improvements needed: celebrate children's backgrounds; consistency of teaching for younger children. Previous inspection: Outstanding

Report published Jan 13 following an inspection on Nov 26-27. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: happy pupils; ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum; many pupils acheive well. Improvements needed: ensure activities help pupils to deepen their learning; identify links links between early years and key stage 1. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement

Devonshire Primary Academy

Report published Jan 13 following an inspection on Nov 26-27. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: happy pupils; ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum; many pupils acheive well. Improvements needed: ensure activities help pupils to deepen their learning; identify links links between early years and key stage 1. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement

