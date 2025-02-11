Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in January below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Fylde Coast Ofsteds in January All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted ratings in January

Little Explorers Cleveleys Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 3. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: children thrive in this exceptional learning environment; ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A.

Busy Bee Pre-School Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 6. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: staff build good relationships with children; meaningful learning experiences; SEND support. Improvements needed: celebrate children's backgrounds; consistency of teaching for younger children. Previous inspection: Outstanding

Devonshire Primary Academy Report published Jan 13 following an inspection on Nov 26-27. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: happy pupils; ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum; many pupils acheive well. Improvements needed: ensure activities help pupils to deepen their learning; identify links links between early years and key stage 1. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement