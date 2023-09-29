News you can trust since 1886
Schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in September/August

Throughout September and August, nine schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were inspected by Ofsted.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:51 BST

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the nine educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Ordered by publication date.

1. Preston, Chorley and South Ribble Ofsted reports

Ordered by publication date. Photo: Google Maps

Report published Aug 3 following an inspection on June 28. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: children enjoy a range of experiences; mathematical and creative development. Improvements needed: staff qualifications; hygiene practices; inconsistent curriculum delivery. Previous inspection: Inadequate.

Report published Aug 10 following an inspection on July 5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: welcoming and supportive; teaching of curriculum; outdoor learning. Improvements needed: children's understanding of diversity; staff's skills in promoting early literacy. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.

Report published Aug 14 following an inspection on July 6. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm, inviting and spacious; children's behaviour; language, confidence and physical development. Improvements needed: staff knowledge of how to teach children the sounds that letters represent. Previous inspection: Good.

