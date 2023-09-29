Schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in September/August

Throughout September and August, nine schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble were inspected by Ofsted.
Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the nine educational establishments below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Preston, Chorley and South Ribble Ofsted reports
2. Rainbow Wood Day Nursery
Report published Aug 3 following an inspection on June 28. Classed as 'requires improvement'. Highlights: children enjoy a range of experiences; mathematical and creative development. Improvements needed: staff qualifications; hygiene practices; inconsistent curriculum delivery. Previous inspection: Inadequate.
3. Whitefriars Childrens Nursery Ltd
Report published Aug 10 following an inspection on July 5. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: welcoming and supportive; teaching of curriculum; outdoor learning. Improvements needed: children's understanding of diversity; staff's skills in promoting early literacy. Previous inspection: Requires improvement.
4. Baby Brook Nursery
Report published Aug 14 following an inspection on July 6. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: calm, inviting and spacious; children's behaviour; language, confidence and
physical development. Improvements needed: staff knowledge of how to teach children the sounds that letters represent. Previous inspection: Good.