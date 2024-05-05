Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the ten schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Schools and nurseries with Ofsted reports in March
All the schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble who received new Ofsted reports in April
2. Imam Muhammad Zakariya School
Report published Apr 3 following an inspection on Feb 27-29. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: respect, tolerance and understanding permeate through the school
community; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: SEND support, addressing misconceptions in pupils’ understanding. Previous inspection: Good.
3. Little Adventurers: Astley Village
Report published Apr 4 following an inspection on Feb 22. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: children are
happy and engaged in their learning; safety is a priority; opportunities to develop physically. Improvements needed: ensure outdoors snack procedures fully meet children's hygiene needs; make outdoor routines flexible to meet the needs of all. Previous inspection: n/a.
4. Nature Trail Nursery (on School Lane)
Report published Apr 15 following an inspection on Mar 7. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: passionate staff; well-thought-out and purposeful curriculum; children make excellent and rapid progress. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.
