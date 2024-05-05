Schools and nurseries in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble with Ofsted reports in April

In April, ten schools and nurseries across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble received new Ofsted reports.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th May 2024, 17:30 BST

Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.

If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.

Take a look at the ten schools below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...

Report published Apr 3 following an inspection on Feb 27-29. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: respect, tolerance and understanding permeate through the school community; pupils behave and achieve well; broad and ambitious curriculum. Improvements needed: SEND support, addressing misconceptions in pupils’ understanding. Previous inspection: Good.

Imam Muhammad Zakariya School

Report published Apr 4 following an inspection on Feb 22. Classed as 'good'. Highlights: children are happy and engaged in their learning; safety is a priority; opportunities to develop physically. Improvements needed: ensure outdoors snack procedures fully meet children's hygiene needs; make outdoor routines flexible to meet the needs of all. Previous inspection: n/a.

Little Adventurers: Astley Village

Report published Apr 15 following an inspection on Mar 7. Classed as 'outstanding'. Highlights: passionate staff; well-thought-out and purposeful curriculum; children make excellent and rapid progress. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: Outstanding.

Nature Trail Nursery (on School Lane)

