Schools and colleges across Lancashire will be hit with two more days of disruption beginning this week – April 27 and May 2 – as members of the National Education Union (NEU) take strike days five and six in their long-running dispute about pay and school funding.

According to the NEU, 6440 staff from 700 schools in Lancashire will be taking part in industrial action over these two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On earlier strikes dates 15% of schools have been forced to close completely and up to 70% were only partially open, often just to exam year groups or children from vulnerable families.

School closures in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble on April 27 due to strikes.

The latest strikes come after the union announced at its Easter conference on April 3 that 98% of members, on a turn-out of 66%, had rejected the latest offer made by Gillian Keegan, Secretary of State for Education.

The NEU’s North West Regional Secretary, Peter Middleman said: "This dispute is not going away, and soon after this round of industrial action we’ll be balloting members again – as the law requires – to refresh the mandate for further strikes after the summer break and up until Christmas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NEU has asked its local officials to seek voluntary agreements with headteachers to ensure that revision and exam practice lessons for students facing GCSE and A-Level examinations this term are not affected by strikes and have indicated that exemptions will be provided to members in discreet circumstances on both strike days.

Take a look to see which schools are affected by closures on April 27 below:

Preston

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acorns Primary School: closed for years 1 and 2

Longsands Community Primary School- closed for years 3 and 5

Sir Tom Finney Community High School: closed for years 10-13

St Cecilia's Roman Catholic High School, Longridge: closed for years 7-10

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chorley

Chorley Highfield Nursery School: whole school closure

Holy Cross Catholic High School: closed for years 7-9

Mayfield Specialist School: closed for primary years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaftesbury High School: closed for years 7-11 but offsite provision to continue

South Ribble

Cop Lane Church of England Primary School, Penwortham: closed for years 1, 3, 4, 5, and reception.