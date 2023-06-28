A record number of primary-aged pupils across the country received a place at their preferred school for 2023-24 – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

In Lancashire, 11,669 of 12,629 children (92.4%) secured a place at their first preference.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"Today’s figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

1 . Layton Primary School At Layton Primary School, just 92% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 4 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

2 . Marton Primary Academy and Nursery At Marton Primary Academy and Nursery, just 88% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 4 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

3 . St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy At St Cuthbert's Catholic Academy, just 88% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 4 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.

4 . St John Vianney's Catholic Primary School At St John Vianney's Catholic Primary School, just 79% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 15 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in.