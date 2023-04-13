Over 7000 pupils in and around Preston attend secondary schools that are over capacity, figures have revealed.

According to data from the Department for Education (DfE), eight secondary schools in and around Preston were above full capacity as of May 1, 2022.

A school is classed as in excess of capacity when the number of pupils enrolled is greater than its number of places.

Across the county, 20 secondary schools were over capacity, with three of these being in Preston, two in South Ribble, and one each in Longridge, Chorley, Lancaster and the Fylde.

This is up by two from the last comparable year, 2020/2021, when there were 6 overcrowded secondary schools in and around Preston.

The most recent data means that in the year 2021-2022, 7185 pupils in and around Preston were affected by overcrowded schools.

The Department for Education said most state schools that exceeded their capacity were over by fewer than 10 pupils, with about 7% exceeding their capacity by 10 or more.

Jon Andrews, Education Policy Institute head of analysis, said the proportion of schools operating at over capacity is likely to fall in the coming years but warned the result of schools operating over capacity is additional demands on teaching staff and pupils being left without their preferred choice of school.Jon said: "With our research having revealed that pupils from more affluent backgrounds more frequently succeed via these routes of appeal, it’s likely that disadvantaged pupils will suffer to a greater extent from the effects of schools being over capacity.”

Here a list of all the secondary schools from in around Preston that were above full capacity according to the most recent DfE figures:

Oversubscribed schools These are the eight secondary schools from in and around Preston that are over capacity.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School Number of school places: 1180. Number of pupils on roll: 1260. Percentage over capacity: 6.8% (80 pupils over)

St Cecilia's RC High School Number of school places: 480. Number of pupils on roll: 505. Percentage over capacity: 5.2% (25 pupils over)

Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy Number of school places: 930. Number of pupils on roll: 957. Percentage over capacity: 2.9% (27 pupils over)