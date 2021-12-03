School Christmas holidays in Lancashire 2021: When are schools off for Christmas and New Year - and the date pupils go back

Whether you’re planning to visit the Christmas markets with the children, need to know when you need to stock up with Christmas food from the supermarkets, or just want to spend some fun wintry days as a family, the school Christmas holidays are the perfect time to reconnect with your loved ones at the end of the year.

Here are the school Christmas holidays in Lancashire for 2021, so you can map out your festive plans in advance:

School Christmas holidays in Lancashire 2021

Christmas is the time for family, so make sure your plans suit everyone by planning around the school Christmas holidays in Lancashire

This year schools in the Lancashire County Council catchment area will break up for Christmas on Friday December 17 and pupils will return on Tuesday January 4th 2022.

Christmas bank holidays in 2021

This year, December 25th and 26th fall on the weekend.

As a result, the Christmas Day and Boxing Day Bank Holidays will fall on December 27 and December 28.

For many workers, this will mean a four-day weekend around Christmas, running from Saturday December 25 until Tuesday December 28.

School holidays in Lancashire in 2022

Spring Term 2022

Starts on: Tuesday January 4

Half Term: Monday February 14 - Friday February 18

Ends: Friday 1 April

Summer Term 2022

Starts on: Tuesday April 19

May day: Monday May 2

Half Term: Monday May 30 - Friday June 3

Ends: Friday July 22

Pupils will then return on Thursday September 1.

You can search for a school here to check their individual calendars. Where a school calendar is not available parents/carers should contact the school or check their website.