Runshaw College closed for 10 days by Covid cases

A message sent to students early on Thursday evening advised them of a move to online tuition from today (7th May), with a separate update on the college website stating that in-person teaching is planned to restart on Monday 17th May.

Runshaw's Leyland and Chorley campuses will be "full closed" during the period, the online statement added.

The message to students, seen by the Post, read:

Runshaw College

"We have become aware today of some potential issues in relation to 2 positive COVID cases in our college community. Of course, these cases have been swiftly and safely dealt with in accordance with our college procedures and risk assessment.

"We have been working closely with Public Health England during the course of the day, to identify the best way of continuing to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our college community.

"As a result, we have taken the decision to move to online learning for all students from tomorrow (Friday 7th May).

"We will send a further update as soon as we can, regarding any further details.

"For tomorrow, please access your normal timetabled lessons online and your teachers will provide further guidance and support.

"If you need to speak to your Progress Mentor then please get in touch with them via phone, email or MS Teams. Also, support is available as usual via our Student Services Teams, you can contact them by phone or email.

"Thank you for your support and cooperation once again," it concluded, signed by the Assistant Principals.

The website message added:

"We are working closely with Public Health England (PHE) and Lancashire County Council in relation to some specific cases of COVID-19 among the college community. Of course, these cases have been swiftly and safely dealt with in accordance with our COVID-secure Risk Assessment.

"In agreement with PHE, in order to ensure the health and safety of all members of our college community, we have taken the decision to move to online learning and working, starting on Friday 7th May and returning to face-to-face teaching on campus from Monday 17th May. Both campuses will be fully closed during this period.