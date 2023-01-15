'Runshaw's Got Talent' aims to showcase the skills and talents of their students to employers and provide them with the opportunity to engage with employers via live projects, mentorships and volunteering opportunities.

Businesses taking part will each provide an industry-specific ‘live brief’, and teams of students will then work together to complete tasks derived from the real-life, industry-based scenarios.

The college is taking part in WorldSkills this year, the world championships of vocational skills, and these activities will support students in building their confidence, skill set and resilience in participating in real life employer situations.

Head of Student Services, Camilla Gregory said: “We are incredibly lucky to have a large number of partnerships with businesses and employers, thanks to our Employer Relationship Team, but we are always looking to involve more and ensure that our students are ready to full integrate into the world of work and the expectations of this. We have some incredible projects taking place already, for example Studio 22 [a graphic design studio], and so employers may wish to use this as an opportunity to see what our students can do. So far, this has included NHS projects and redesigning of college areas.”

The initiative is open to all students at the college (Vocational, A-level, Pre-Advanced and Adults), and will improve employer contacts across teaching teams.

Runshaw College will be holding a volunteering fair and showcasing live projects during the first week of February, as well as launching their first year in WorldSkills.

The event will celebrate project completions, skills development and ensure that students have the opportunity to directly engage with employers throughout.

Camilla Gregory added: “If you think our students could help you and your business and you would like to have a hand in shaping your future workforce, we would be delighted to hear from you! We are looking for a wide range of opportunity for our students, from guest lectures, work experience, volunteer work and live projects. No support from you is too small but the impact is huge!”

