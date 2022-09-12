Rossall School in Fleetwood visited Eton College for the friendly on Saturday (September 10), despite official guidance that all football be postponed as Britain mourns the death of Her Majesty.

Football’s governing body, the FA, advised that all matches – professional and grassroots – be postponed. But as English football united out of respect for the monarch’s passing, the Rossall – Eton matches went ahead.

Tweeting about the two matches, Rossall shared pictures of its senior boys’ teams paying their respects to the Queen with a minute’s silence before kick-off.

Rossall School in Fleetwood says has defended its decision to play a football match against another public school, Eton, at the weekend, despite football around the UK being cancelled out of respect to the Queen

"Following their visit to Windsor Castle, our senior boys' teams paid their respects in the same way in their fixtures against Eton," Rossall tweeted.

Rossall's tweet caused outrage on social media, with many asking why the school – which costs up to £13,000 per term to attend – were allowed to play football when other grassroots fixtures were cancelled.

The tweet was later deleted.

Talking Toffees, an Everton fan podcast, was one of the many Twitter accounts to complain about the friendlies. "Whilst kids up and down the country are unable to play football this weekend, it seems the same rules don't apply for Eton," they tweeted.

Rossall School participated in friendly football matches at Eton on Saturday (September 10) despite the FA advising that all grassroots football should be cancelled out of respect for the Queen

Rossall School has since issued a statement defending its decision to go ahead with the matches, saying “there was no formal obligation to postpone or cancel sporting fixtures”.

“The decision to go ahead with the matches was taken in good faith and with no desire to cause offence or ignore guidelines issued by other governing bodies,” the school added.

It appeared to contradict guidance from the FA – the governing body of football in England – which said: "As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9 – 11 September... matches across grassroots football in England will also be postponed."

Full statement from Rossall School

“Two teams from Rossall School participated in friendly football matches at Eton this Saturday.

“In making the decision to honour the invitation, senior staff took careful consideration of the guidance provided by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport which confirmed that, ‘there was no formal obligation for organisations to postpone or cancel sporting fixtures or events at either elite or grassroots level, between now and the State Funeral’.

“The Headmasters and Headmistresses’ Conference (HMC) provided guidance to all schools in its association which replicated the advice from DCMS.

“Before the match, Rossall students visited Windsor Castle to lay flowers and pay their respects on behalf of our School community. They wore black armbands and observed a period of silence before each match.

“The Contingent Commander of the CCF laid flowers in front of Buckingham Palace, once again, on behalf of all here at Rossall.

“Given that so many sporting and cultural events did go ahead, it is perhaps easy to understand the very real frustration of those who believe that lovers of our national game should have been afforded the same opportunity to come together and play fixtures with dignity, whilst expressing their sadness on the occasion of the passing of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

“However, the decision to go ahead with the matches was taken in good faith and with no desire to cause offence or ignore guidelines issued by other governing bodies.

“It was clearly understood by both schools that the matches in question were not covered by the FA postponement given that they were not FA fixtures but part of pre-season training.

“Here at Rossall, flags are flying at half mast and a beautiful and very moving service of commemoration for all members of our community took place on Friday morning.

“Various events such as the launch of our Performing Arts Academy and a Sixth Form social event have been postponed.

“Rossall is a community that has paid a uniquely heavy sacrifice in terms of service to crown and country and the emotional ties to the monarchy are extremely strong here on the Fylde coast.