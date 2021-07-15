They're ready to go! This week pupils at St Wilfrid's school, Ribchester marked the end of their special heritage project with a parade through their village.
Ribchester pupils' parade celebrates local lore

Pupils from Ribchester St Wilfrid's School took part in a very special parade this week.

By Neil Cross
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 4:55 am

It was the culmination of a Parish Council initiated project which had seen every pupil in the school join storytelling and craft sessions to learn more about the village's Millennium Garden, local history and local legends. Our photographer Neil Cross captured the joy of the parade which went from the school, through the Millennium Garden to the recreation ground.

They carried home made instruments and some wore devil masks, others carried papier mache pigs heads.

The project was organsied through the Parish Council with funding from Ribble Valley Council and the village's own Church Street Fund.

It was inspired by the sculptures in the village's Millennium Garden - in particular a sculpture entitled The Pig, The Ribber and The Devil by Fiona Bowley

Alastair Price from the Horse and Bamboo Theatre company helped the children to create models and masks following a visit by storyteller Sue Allonby who worked with pupils to develop stories and ideas prompted by the sculpture.

