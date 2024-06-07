The best performing primary schools in the Ribble Valley have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Ribble Valley primary schools with the highest reading, writing and maths scores.

The overall score takes into consideration the average marks and the percentage of pupils achieving at a higher standard and the overall percentage of pupils at the schools achieving their expected standard.

So here are the 15 best schools in the Ribble Valley based on academic performance:

1 . St Michael and St John's Roman Catholic Primary School, Clitheroe The school has 73% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

2 . St Joseph's Roman Catholic Primary School, Hurst Green The school has 79% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 21% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.

3 . Clitheroe Pendle Primary School, Clitheroe The school has 64% of its pupils meeting the expected standard, with 8% of pupils achieving at a higher standard.