Results Day Live: Advice from international education expert

While pupils have been warned that their grades may not be as high as previous years, it’s hugely important for them to remember that they still managed to make it to this point! Sitting exams is no mean feat, and for many they are never a pleasant experience, but they still showed up and sat them regardless.

“This year's students have withstood one of the most chaotic educational periods in history," says Becky Ward, Education Experience Specialist at in-home and online tutoring company Tutor Doctor. "That accomplishment alone is remarkable, and the fact that they're moving forward with their lives with exam results in hand is something to celebrate.

“I know that exam results may feel like the be all and end all right now, but for anyone who may be disappointed or disheartened by their results, here are my five top tips on how to deal with how you’re feeling and what positive steps you can now take.”

Here, Becky gives her top tips on what to do if your results day doesn't go quite to plan.

· Don’t panic: If your results aren’t quite what you were hoping for, you are going to be upset, so don’t fight it; let yourself be upset for a little bit, and then start to think practically about your next steps and remind yourself what you’re working towards. Your results are likely to have been impacted by a number of things outside of your control, and you’re comparing them to the results of recent years which were marked using an entirely different system. You’ll never have a mark against your name because you’ve failed. You can still do well and succeed, even with having to re-sit a module or an exam.

· Talk about it: Make sure you talk through how you’re feeling with your loved ones so they can support you. Also, don’t be afraid to reach out to your teachers if your results aren’t what you were hoping for. They know how to navigate this situation and will have seen their pupils in this position many times. Discuss with them what your options are going forward and ask their opinion on where they believe your strengths lie, and how you can improve your results if you re-sit a module or exam.

· Ask for support: Beyond your teachers, consider reaching out to career advisors or pastoral support staff at your school/college. If you need additional help, especially for re-sits, seek assistance from tutors or other educators. Additionally, don't hesitate to contact professionals in your desired industry to gain insights about their career paths and advice on how to succeed in your journey.

· Consider a plan B: Exam grades do not define success; there are many other ways to achieve your goals and aspirations. Remember that ‘clearing’ doesn’t have to be a negative thing– it can be your best friend if your results weren’t what you hoped for! Also keep in mind that while [GCSEs/A Levels] may be a good route for those looking to go on to [A Level/university], they may not carry quite as much weight for students whose ambitions lie elsewhere. Students who are working towards skilled, hands-on or vocational careers may find more benefit in qualifications such as BTECs and apprenticeships.