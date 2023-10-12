Redrow welcomes new graduate to its Lancashire division

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peter Kucins-cann, originally from Latvia and now living in Blackpool, worked as a plasterer and decorator before attending the University of Lancashire where he gained a first-class degree in Building Surveying.

Redrow has welcomed 13 graduates in total to its 2023 Graduate Development Programme, helping to develop and futureproof talent in the property sector.

With around 15% of its overall workforce as trainees, each year Redrow employs graduates from across the UK, as they continue to inspire the next generation into housebuilding and help bridge the skills-gap.

Peter Kucins-cann has joined Redrow’s prestigious two-year graduate training scheme

Peter is one of the graduates participating in the Divisional Graduate Development Programme. During their first year, the cohort will rotate around every area of the business, allowing them to discover their strengths and where their interests lie.

“I knew that Redrow was a well-established homebuilder with many career progression opportunities. So, when the opportunity came, I knew that it was the right one for me,” said Peter.

“I applied for the rotational programme as it will provide me with a good insight on how every department works individually and later as a team to achieve the intended outcome.

“I think it is also important to mention that whilst Redrow are building high quality homes, there is also a focus on the community in which they build and creating green spaces. This is why Redrow is different from other housebuilders and why I chose this programme.”

Graduate induction September 2023. Photo: Redrow

Helping to bolster the industry with new talent, the programme gives graduates like Peter a breadth of valuable experience while providing mentorship by some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in housebuilding.

Whether completing a land appraisal, selling a home, or reviewing a technical drawing, graduates are immersed in diverse experiences before deciding what they would like to specialise in for their final year.

“I have already visited a number of Redrow sites in Lancashire, attended various meetings and been given tasks from the commercial department to complete, which has given me great insight into how everyone works together,” said Peter.

“It might sound cliché but the favourite part about my new job is the people. Everyone at the Lancashire division have been very helpful and welcoming. They have helped me to settle in very quickly. I couldn’t ask for a better start and better support.”

Graduate induction September 2023

Karen Jones, Redrow’s HR director, said: “In order to tackle the UK’s housing shortage, it is necessary that we address the industry’s recruitment challenges and develop talent early on. Redrow’s Graduate Development Programme provides a pipeline of highly skilled and experienced people who will lead the industry into the future.

“In fact, many of our former graduates are now working as directors across the business. This year, we’re excited to have welcomed our new graduates to the Redrow family and look forward to seeing what their careers hold.”

The Graduate Development Programme is part of Redrow’s ongoing commitment to developing colleagues at every stage of their career. All colleagues across the business have the opportunity to improve their skills and grow their careers through a wide range of training programmes.