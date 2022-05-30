Last week, St. Leonard’s Church of England Primary School in Walton-le-Dale held a ‘Platinum Planting Picnic’ to commemorate the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Staff, pupils and their families were encouraged to bring along a picnic and a white, red or blue flower to plant on the school grounds to celebrate the platinum jubilee.

Dozens took part, with all even having the chance to take a selfie with the special Royal guest herself.

Throughout the celebratory day, Union Jacks flew, and the best of British music through the decades played, pleasing both young and old.

Headteacher, Kay Proctor, said, “It was wonderful to be together as a school family and celebrate the Jubilee together. We will definitely have many more special occasions like this very soon. We are so grateful to all of our families for their fantastic support.”

St Leonard’s says that the event marked a return to some form of normality post lockdown, as the wider school family came together as one to celebrate this momentous occasion.

The generosity of both families and local businesses also highlighted the community spirit of the event, with the school receiving donations of cakes, biscuits and plants, as well as an abundance of gardening equipment from B&Q Bamber Bridge.

The Planting Picnic is just one of the many special events that St. Leonard’s has organised in order for their pupils to fully experience this once in a lifetime event- with a street party lunch and a dance through the decades workshop also planned.

See the photos from the school’s first celebratory event below…

Undefined: readMore

1. St. Leonard’s ‘Platinum Planting Picnic’ Pupils planting Photo: St. Leonard’s Photo Sales

2. St. Leonard’s ‘Platinum Planting Picnic’ Headteacher Kay Proctor with the royal guest. Photo: St. Leanord's Photo Sales

3. St. Leonard’s ‘Platinum Planting Picnic’ Teachers, parents and pupils alike grabbed a spade and got digging! Photo: St Leonard's Photo Sales

4. image0 (78).jpeg Staff made staff made biscuits and cakes for everyone to enjoy. Photo: St. Leonard’s Photo Sales