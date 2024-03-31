Pupils at Preston school St. Stephen's Primary embark on a hunt to tell the Easter story

With their own hand-made artefacts to be found, St. Stephen’s Church of England Primary School pupils in Preston headed on an Easter trail before the end of term.
By Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2024, 02:56 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2024, 12:08 BST

The story of the first Easter was told at South Meadow Lane school – with the help of a few donkeys along the way.

Pupils at St Stephen's C of E Primary School in Preston made artefacts based on the Easter story, which were dotted around the school's environmental area for a special Easter trail.

1. St Stephen's Primary School Easter trail

Pupils at St Stephen's C of E Primary School in Preston made artefacts based on the Easter story, which were dotted around the school's environmental area for a special Easter trail. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Headteacher Helen Wright joined in the educational fun with some Year 5 pupils.

2. St Stephen's Primary School Easter trail

Headteacher Helen Wright joined in the educational fun with some Year 5 pupils. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The Easter trail took place during Holy Week.

3. St Stephen's Primary School Easter trail

The Easter trail took place during Holy Week. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Another discovery on the trail.

4. St Stephen's Primary School Easter trail

Another discovery on the trail. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

