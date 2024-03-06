Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Naomi Hartley (defender), Mikayla Wildgoose (defender) and Paris Dalton (midfielder) talked about their past football careers prior to them playing for Burnley and held a question and answer with the children.

They also talked about International Women's Day which is celebrated this Friday (March 8th). A spokesman for the school said: “We had a whole school assembly with over 300 children listening. The children's eyes lit up when the players walked into the assembly and there were audible gasps when they announced that they were professional football players.”

Pupils at Padiham Primary School were delighted when three players from the Burnley FC women's first team paid them a visit

