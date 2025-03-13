Professional basketball player Kofi Josephs inspires students at Westholme School

Professional basketball player and mental health advocate Kofi Josephs visited Westholme School to share first-hand advice on maintaining positive mental health and building resilience.

Kofi, who represented Team England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and competed internationally for Great Britain, has experienced the intense highs and lows of a high-performance lifestyle.

Through his own journey, he recognised the need for open conversations around mental health and practical tools to support personal growth, leading him to establish Why Not I — a community built on inspiration, aspiration, and mental health education.

During his visit to the Pleasington school in Blackburn, Kofi engaged with students, parents, and staff, offering insights into mental resilience and the importance of embracing challenges.

Kofi Josephs speaking at Westholme School.

He delivered a motivational talk to the entire school before spending time with sports scholars, sharing advice on navigating pressure, overcoming setbacks, and staying mentally strong in both sport and life.

Kofi encouraged students with powerful messages: “Resilience is key to anything you want to do. It’s the foundation to achieving your dreams. The process is often uncomfortable, but that’s where growth happens — it’s about leaning into it rather than away from it.

“I live by the phrase: Be You. Be Inspirational. Your superpower is that you’re not like anybody else—so embrace it. Feeling down is normal, and in those moments, even something as simple as a motivational video can help shift your mindset.”

Kofi’s journey continues to fuel Why Not I’s mission — to create lasting impact and change lives, one conversation, one activation, and one story at a time.

Kofi Josephs signs autographs for students at Westholme School.

Andrea De Miranda, Head of Sports Scholarships, said: “Kofi is an inspirational speaker. By sharing some of his experiences about how he overcame dark periods through injury in professional sport we are sure he has had a lasting impression on everyone here today. “His advice and guidance will no doubt stay with our students for years to come as they graduate and pursue their goals in life.”