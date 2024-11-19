Priory's gardens are again a blooming success!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Penwortham Priory Academy's gardens have once again been recognised as the best in the North-West – and mentioned as leading the way for schools in the UK - thanks to green-fingered gardener Chris Farron.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the third time Priory has won the Schools Award from Britain in Bloom North West - we won it in 2016, 2023 and 2024 - and the second time we have been presented with the Seedley and Langworthy in Bloom School Awards.

It’s a double double as Priory won both awards last year.

Mr Farron and Principal Matt Eastham attended the North West in Bloom Award Ceremony at the Bolton Stadium Hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Farron and Matt Eastham with Penwortham Priory Academy's North West in Bloom awards

Chairman and Judge, Bernard Pendleton, said: “What Mr Farron has achieved is outstanding and the support from the Head and other colleagues is amazing.“I think the school grounds, curriculum and community associated links are wonderful and the school is leading the way locally, regionally and probably in the UK, well done and what’s more “it’s the garden that keeps on giving.”

Mr Farron said: “It’s humbling to be honest. The competition is always very fierce and when the Head Judge made the introduction about the winner, I wondered who this person was not expecting it to be me!“It was funny as I heard someone say:

“It’s the chap who won it last year’ and then someone followed it with ‘He won it the year before as well!'

“He praised us as the best school in Lancashire and the North West and he said even in the country. I felt a bit giddy with that!"I am obviously delighted to win these awards, especially for the school”.