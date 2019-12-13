Primary school league tables 2019: Here is the full list of Preston schools and how they performed

Have your say

The latest primary school league tables have been released.

These “league” tables as they are known, are based mainly on data gleaned from the results of the controversial Key Stage Two Sats tests taken by last year’s year six pupils.

A host of other data, such as absence and attendance rates, added value and the pupil premium funding is also taken into account when comparing the performance of individual schools.

However, school leaders warn parents not to put too much store by the raw data as it does not present a true reflection of what goes on in schools.

They advise parents to visit schools to see for themselves what goes on, both inside and out of the classroom before making their choices.

One Preston headteacher said: “School is about much more than league tables.

“Academia is important but that’s not everything. “Developing well rounded individuals ready to take their place in the world is also a very important part of our job as educators.”

We asked headteachers to tell us about some of the many exciting things that go on in their schools.

The figures below are organised alphabetically and are all taken from Department for Education website on December 13:

DATA ORDER: School / Progress score reading | Progress score writing | Progress score maths | % of pupils meeting expected standard

Ashton Primary School / Average | Well below average | Well below average | 41%

Ashton-on-Ribble St Andrew's Church of England Primary School / Above average | Average | Above average | 85%

Bamber Bridge St Aidan's Church of England Primary School / Well below average | Average | Well below average | 48%

Brindle Gregson Lane Primary School / Average | Well below average | Average | 52%

Brockholes Wood Community Primary School and Nursery / Average | Average | Average | 52%

Brookfield Community Primary School / Average | Well below average | Well below average | 45%

Broughton-in-Amounderness Church of England Primary School / Well above average | Well above average | Well above average | 91%

Clayton Brook Primary School / Well below average | Average | Well above average | 33%

Cop Lane Church of England Primary School, Penwortham / Average | Above average | Average | 70%

Cottam Primary School / Well above average | Average | Average | 81%

Cuerden Church School, Bamber Bridge / Average | Average | Average | 65%

Deepdale Community Primary School / Well below average | Average | Average | 60%

Eldon Primary School / Average | Average | Well above average | 71%

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School, Preston / Average | Average | Average | 62%

Fishwick Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 67%

Frenchwood Community Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 58%

Fulwood and Cadley Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 66%

Fulwood, St Peter's Church of England Primary School and Nursery / Average | Average | Well above average | 97%

Grimsargh St Michael's Church of England Primary School / Average | Above average | Average | 81%

Higher Walton Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 67%

Holme Slack Community Primary School / Well above average | Average | Above average | 69%

Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Ingol, Preston / Average | Average | Average | 65%

Howick Church Endowed Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 75%

Ingol Community Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 60%

Kennington Primary School / Above average | Above average | Average | 71%

Kingsfold Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 57%

Lea Community Primary School / Average | Average | Below average | 43%

Lea Neeld's Endowed Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 70%

Longsands Community Primary School / Well above average | Above average | Well above average | 87%

Longton Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 74%

Lostock Hall Community Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 67%

Lostock Hall Moor Hey School / Well below average | Well below average | Well below average | 0%

Moor Nook Community Primary School / Well below average | Average | Average | 47%

New Longton All Saints CofE Primary School / Average | Average | Well above average | 81%

Our Lady and St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Preston / Average | Average | Average | 84%

Our Lady and St Gerard's Roman Catholic Primary School, Lostock Hall / Average | Average | Below average | 55%

Penwortham Broad Oak Primary School / Average / Above average | Well above average | 83%

Penwortham Middleforth Church of England Primary School / Above average | Average | Average | 67%

Penwortham Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 84%

Penwortham, St Teresa's Catholic Primary School / Average / Above average | Average | 70%

Pool House Community Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 86%

Preston Grange Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 63%

Preston Greenlands Community Primary School / Below average | Average | Below average | 45%

Preston St Matthew's Church of England Primary School / Below average | Well below average | Average | 41%

Queen's Drive Primary School / Above average | Above average | Average | 86%

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior School / Below average | Below average | Below average | 54%

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 48%

Samlesbury Church of England School / Average | Average | Average | 89%

Sherwood Primary School / Above average | Above average | Above average | 85%

St Augustine's Catholic Primary School / Average | Well above average | Above average | 83%

St Bernard's Catholic Primary School, Preston / Above average | Average | Average | 72%

St Clare's Catholic Primary School, Preston / Average | Average | Well above average | 81%

St Gregory's Catholic Primary School, Preston / Above average | Average | Above average | 80%

St Ignatius' Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 64%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Brindle / Average | Average | Average | 91%

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Preston / Average | Average | Average | 43%

St Maria Goretti Catholic Primary School, Preston / Average | Average | Average | 47%

St Mary Magdalen's Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Above average | 83%

St Mary's and St Benedict's Roman Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 65%

St Mary's Catholic Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 81%

St Oswald's Catholic Primary School, Longton / Above average | Average | Above average | 78%

St Patrick's Roman Catholic Primary School, Walton-le-Dale / Average | Above average | Average | 73%

St Stephen's CofE School / Average | Average | Average | 56%

St Teresa's Catholic Primary School, Preston / Below average | Average | Well below average | 54%

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Primary School / Below average | Below average | Below average | 30%

The Roebuck School / Average | Average | Average | 52%

Walton-le-Dale Community Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 75%

Walton-le-Dale, St Leonard's Church of England Primary School / Average | Average | Above average | 78%

Whitefield Primary School / Average | Average | Below average | 63%

Woodplumpton St Anne's CofE Primary School / Average | Average | Average | 47%