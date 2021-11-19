Preston's St. Mary's Catholic Primary School hold a reverse dressing up day

St. Mary's Catholic Primary School on Darkinson Lane in Lea Town, Preston held a reverse dressing up day yesterday to raise vital funds for the school, and have some fun whilst doing so.

Throughout the whole of the school day, pupils were dressed as staff members, whilst staff dressed as pupils in this "exciting fundraising" event, organised after their school funds took a hit with the pandemic.

A contribution of £1 was asked by all those who took part, and all the money raised will go towards buying new readings books and, if enough is raised, getting the whole school to the pantomime.

The pupils of St. Mary's Catholic School in Preston dressed as their teachers for the day.

Headteacher, Mrs Arran Marie Brogden said: "Reverse day was a fantastic day in which we all enjoyed reverse roles, the staff were pupils and got to step back in time to their own school days whilst they were surrounded by the many mini me's!

"Great efforts were made in costumes, the precision to detail was amazing, from a painted on beard, to a coffee cup and biscuits in hand and even a blonde wig and a clip board!

"We all really enjoyed swapping for the day, making memories and creating many, many smiles and giggles!"

Two of the pupils looking very wise beyond their years...