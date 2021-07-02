Preston's best university course for getting a job

Economics graduates were the most likely to be employed five years after leaving The University of Central Lancashire, figures suggest.

The latest figures from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show 100 per cent of economics graduates from The University of Central Lancashire class of 2013 were working or still studying five years later.

This was the highest of all 30 degree courses which provided figures from the university, though there were just 15 graduates recorded in the data from the subject living in the UK.

Revealed: the most employable The University of Central Lancashire students

They were followed by classmates who studied nursing and midwifery (94.2%), and veterinary sciences (94.1%).

In contrast, just 62% of languages and area studies graduates were employed or still studying in 2018-19.

Across Britain, languages graduates had the lowest average rate of employment or further study five years after finishing their course, of 79%.

And at 93%, those studying nursing and midwifery had the highest average rate.

The average rate for all graduates was down slightly on previous years.

The ISE said there is no denying that it takes longer for those who graduate in a recession to catch up with those who leave university at a more economically prosperous time.

And it warned that the coronavirus pandemic has made the jobs market tougher for students, and means any job they do get might not be one they had set their sights on.

Stephen Isherwood, chief executive of the organisation, said: "If a student starts on the career ladder a couple of rungs lower than they would under normal circumstances, then it will take them longer to get to the stage where they want to be.

"Even though it’s difficult, it’s important to keep developing skills and be prepared to work harder to get a job.

"We need to make sure universities and employers continue to support this year’s graduates so they’re not forgotten in a year’s time when the new cohort enters the labour market.”

The HESA figures show that economics students were earning a median salary of £31,400 in the 2018-19 tax year, which was higher than the average of £23,000 across all degree courses from that year.

Imperial College London alumni had the highest salaries after five years – earning an average of £47,800 each – while those from the Conservatoire for Dance and Drama, in London, were making just £16,900.

The Office for Students said that despite the varying success of different courses and institutions, higher education still has huge importance for young people's careers.

Chris Millward, director for fair access and participation at the OfS, added: "We know that the opportunities available to graduates are significantly impacted by where they live and study.