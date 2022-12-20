It’s a proud moment for every parent.

And the Lancashire Post makes a point of celebrating all those children who start school each and every year.

Our annual First Days supplement featuring pictures of your school starters was published in print during October.

Miss it? You can buy your copy by contacting our subscriptions team.

You can also buy individual pictures.

Below are all the pictures that were featured in the Lancashire Post supplement earlier this year.

1. Alston Lane Catholic Primary School Alston Lane Catholic Primary School Photo: Other Photo Sales

2. Ashton Primary School Ashton Primary School Photo: Other Photo Sales

3. Bamber Bridge St Aidans Bamber Bridge St Aidans Photo: Other Photo Sales

4. Barnacre Road Primary School Barnacre Road Primary School Photo: Other Photo Sales