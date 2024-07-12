Preston Secondary Schools 2024: Schools ranked in the area based on latest performance data

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 11:50 BST

Here are the rankings of 16 secondary schools across this Lancashire area according to Progress 8 scores.

Secondary schools in Preston have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.

We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Preston secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.

The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.

So here are 16 Preston secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:

The school has a Progress 8 score of 1.15 which is ‘well above average’.

1. Preston Muslim Girls High School

The school has a Progress 8 score of 1.15 which is ‘well above average’. | Eric Wright Group

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is ‘well above average’.

2. Eden Boys School

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.73 which is ‘well above average’.

3. Penwortham Girls' High School

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.73 which is ‘well above average’. | Google

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.27 which is ‘above average’.

4. All Hallows Catholic High School

The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.27 which is ‘above average’. | Google

