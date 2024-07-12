Secondary schools in Preston have been ranked based on the latest academic attainment data.
We’ve analysed the government data to reveal the Preston secondary schools with the highest Progress 8 scores.
The academic progress that pupils make from the end of key stage 2 to the end of key stage 4 is based on 8 qualifications.
So here are 16 Preston secondary schools ranked based on academic performance:
1. Preston Muslim Girls High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of 1.15 which is ‘well above average’. | Eric Wright Group
2. Eden Boys School
The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.97 which is ‘well above average’. | Google
3. Penwortham Girls' High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.73 which is ‘well above average’. | Google
4. All Hallows Catholic High School
The school has a Progress 8 score of 0.27 which is ‘above average’. | Google
