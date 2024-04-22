Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family fun day will take place in Fulwood to celebrate Archbishop Temple Church of England High School’s 60th Birthday.

The event will take place on Saturday June 15 from 10am – 4pm on the school grounds.

Headteacher Mr Catlow said: “60 years marks an exciting time for our school. Archbishop Temple has always been at the centre of our community and it is the community that has seen the school grow from strength to strength, the amazing achievements of our pupils being testament to that. I am extremely excited about the planned celebration for our birthday and look forward to a wonderful event and seeing our families and friends enjoying the day.”

The event will take place at Archbishop Temple Church of England High School, St Vincent’s Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8RA

What can you expect from the event?

Justine Sumner, Chair of the school’s PTA and organiser of the fun day said: “We are really excited about the event. We’ve got a fantastic range of activities planned from fairground rides to inflatables, a makers and crafts market, live music and entertainment, dance displays, a food and drink court and the amazing Des Grant will be spinning some tunes throughout the day to get everyone into the party spirit!”

“Plus, there will be lots of family friendly events, including a kids' zone, fairground rides for all ages, face painting and inflatables! Live music and entertainment will run throughout the day on an outdoor stage and there will also be a makers’ and craft market. A party wouldn’t be a party with lots of delicious food and drink! The birthday celebration will include a fabulous food and drink court.”

As well as the above, there will also be a raffle and merchandise available and party-goers can get involved in Bollywood, dance, football and family fitness workshops.

Top: Archbishop Temple High School in 1992. Bottom right: In 1994. Bottom left: Pupils of the then named William Temple School in 1978.

Who is welcome at the event?

Justine said: “Everyone is welcome to attend the event, pupils past and present. We think it will appeal to our alumni but it really is open to everyone who attends the school and families within the local community. You don’t have to have a child who comes to the school or to have previously been a pupil here. The school grounds are lovely and spacious and we think they are perfect for a big celebration!”

During the event there will also be alumni school tours and a dedicated alumni area for ex-pupils to catch up, sit and eat.

How businesses can get involved

The organisers would also love to hear from local businesses who would like to make a donation to a raffle taking place on the day.

Alternatively, businesses may wish to showcase what they do and run a workshop (for example a dance, sports or art workshop).

The organisers are also seeking entertainers too!

Justine said: ““It would be fantastic if anyone interested could let us know if they would like to be involved, simply email [email protected].”

How much are tickets?

Tickets are £3 per person or £10 for a family of four (2 adults & 2 children). The ticket price covers entry to the event only. Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult.

Where to buy tickets?

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Where can you park?

Parking is available at Preston College until 4pm, the car park will be locked at 4.30pm.

How to find out more