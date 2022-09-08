Year 8 pupils with their new 3D printer, supervised by the academy's head of computing Kim Webster and Create's education product manager Sonya Horton.

The school hopes the exciting package will mean students can step up their digital learning to fill high-quality future careers in Lancashire.

The Ultimaker 2+ Connect printer was provided by the Create Education Project in Chorley as part of the Inspiring Lancashire Programme sponsored by BAE Systems Air.

The new equipment will allow the academy to broaden its digital and technology curriculum, allowing students to develop career-ready skills for when they leave the classroom.

Pupils get a lesson in 3D printing from Create's Sonya Horton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Webster, head of computing at the academy, said “We’ve been working with the Create Education Project to secure this fully-funded opportunity worth over £3,000.

"It’s a game-changer for our students to have access to the very latest industry standard equipment and expertise.

“It’s a great opportunity for the academy and we are thankful to the Create Education Project and BAE Systems Air for their training and funding for the 3D printer. This ensures we still have other funds to invest in more areas of the academy’s rapidly broadening curriculum offer.”

The printer was handed over to the academy following continued professional development for two teachers at the Create Education Project’s head office at Strawberry Fields Digital Hub in Chorley.

Recently two members of the Create team - Sonya Horton, education product manager and Caroline Keep, the education ambassador - went into Fulwood to deliver two student workshops which covered an introduction to 3D design and 3D printing, alongside career information and case studies about how 3D printing is used in industry.

Sonya said “It’s our mission to provide access to this inspirational additive manufacturing technology, allowing all young people a chance to develop the necessary skills to seed innovation and develop these industry critical skills for the future.

"We look forward to working with them (Fulwood Academy) in the future as we don’t just provide the printer and leave it there; the academy also has access to all of our resources online totally free of charge to help embed it into their curriculum and free lifetime support for their printer.”